Actor Abhay Verma talks about how shooting for his latest movie, Munjya, was an experience worth cherishing

Gurnaaz

In the world of Indian cinema, where dreams meet celluloid and talent is a rare gem, Abhay Verma emerges as a promising new face. From his humble beginnings to his recent stint in the much-talked-about movie Munjya, Abhay’s journey reflects passion, perseverance and a pursuit of artistic excellence.

“Everything for me has started with the first beautiful process called auditioning. There are some films where once you audition for them, you feel there is something special. And I felt this will be a film where experiments were going to happen,” Abhay talks about his entry into Munjya. It’s a film that marked several firsts, including his debut as the lead in a theatrical film. “In the Hindi film industry, this was the first time we got a character straight out of CGI. So, this was a trendsetter film from where I have started my theatrical journey, and it was one-of-a-kind.”

Artistic passion

Playing the lead role in Munjya was a milestone for Abhay, who reflects on the support and validation he received from Maddock Films, the production house behind the project. Navigating the uncertainties of the film industry, Abhay shares his philosophy on focusing more on the process than the outcome. “If you think of the result, you divert from the purest intent of just entertaining people,” he observes, highlighting the delicate balance between artistic passion and commercial success.

Reflecting on his co-stars in Munjya, Abhay speaks warmly of the camaraderie and support he received on the sets. “I had a great time working with Mona (Singh) ma’am, Sharvari (Wagh), Suhas Joshi ji and Ajay Purkar. Working together, we created a family-like atmosphere on the sets,” he recalls fondly.

Abhay’s journey into acting began with humble aspirations in his hometown of Panipat, Haryana. “I dreamt of becoming an actor 13 years ago, it all started with watching the annual Ram Leela performances,” he recalls. Despite pursuing a degree in BBA as per societal expectations, his heart was always set on the silver screen.

Challenges in Mumbai

Moving to Mumbai in 2018 wasn’t so rosy. “At the initial stage, this city can really scare you. It doesn’t accept everyone and you are kind of living in a matchbox.” But, thankfully, Abhay’s transition was supported by his elder brother, who had already paved his way in the television industry. “If you have a roof over your head in Mumbai on the first day, it’s a luxury,” he acknowledges, reflecting on the challenges faced by newcomers in the city of dreams. “When an actor gives his best to a project and that’s not received well, it can be quite crushing. The highs in this city are very high and the lows very low. The love and validation constitute those special moments, but it’s a very expensive city to live in for any newcomer. Also, uncertainty is a constant companion, it must be so for every artiste, big and small, because the search begins after every project.”

From playing a transgender in Safed to a terrorist in Family Man and a patriotic character in Ae Watan Mere Watan, Abhay’s choices showcase his willingness to push boundaries and explore varied characters. “My mother and brother told me not to do Safed so early in my career. They were really concerned but I told myself if I could represent a sidelined community through my work, then I will not step back from doing my bit in uplifting them.”

And that movie took him to a platform like the Cannes Film Festival, which didn’t mean glitz and glamour for this young actor, but a responsibility. “When I went to Cannes, it was about representing my country and that was a big thing for me,” he says, cherishing the global recognition his work has garnered.

Organic approach

There has been no formal training, Abhay’s approach to acting is organic and life is the teacher. “I couldn’t have afforded those acting schools; I don’t come from a background where I could pay in lakhs to take classes. Whatever acting I know, it is the result of observing and learning from people and life.”

Now, his dream is to work with, “Filmmakers like Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Imtiaz Ali, Sujoy Gosh, Anurag Basu…I am really inspired by these visionaries and can’t wait to get a chance to be a part of their projects.”

Looking ahead, Abhay remains grounded, driven by a genuine love for his craft rather than the lure of fame or fortune. “While there’s inspiration in the story of every big star, I want to remain true to myself. My journey is mine, and I love my success and failures. The motivation is not money or fame, but to entertain,” he signs off.