Actor Ali Fazal on being part of Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life

Ali Fazal is all set to debut in the South Indian film industry with the project Thug Life starring Kamal Haasan, which is helmed by the legendary filmmaker Mani Ratnam.
The film is touted as a gangster drama. Thug Life has been directed by Mani Ratnam and co-produced by Raaj Kamal Films International and Madras Talkies. The film stars Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Abhirami, and Nasser. The music has been composed by AR Rahman.
Ali Fazal said, “I am truly thrilled to be a part of Mani sir’s vision for Thug Life. And I can only hope I bring something of significance
to this canvas. It’s also an honour to work alongside Kamal Haasan sir and share notes with him on this. The opportunity
to collaborate with two stalwarts of
Indian cinema has been humbling. I am deeply grateful to Mani sir for entrusting me with this role and am eager to bring it to life on screen”.
Production for Thug Life has officially commenced, with Ali Fazal diving into his role as filming begins in Delhi.
