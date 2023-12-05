Actor and choreographer Ivanka Das, who has been part of web series Bombay Begum and film Ghoomar, says that as a ‘trans’ actor, her roles often get limited. She adds that this should not be the case and equal opportunities must be given.

“It’s really frustrating when I don’t get the kind of roles I deserve and the kind of opportunities that I want, as per my talent. But somewhere I have to work for myself and manage my home, there are a lot of expenses that I have to pay, so I have to do the work I get. I still try to think and sort the kind of work that suits me and helps me grow. I believe I am a good actor, but in the industry all actors are stereotyped and that is very bad.”

She adds that competition is everywhere and it takes time to set a place for yourself. “I agree that there’s no guarantee in our industry because day by day the number of artists are increasing.”

Talking about nepotism in the industry, she says. “It is very clear that nepotism exists. Once people start getting work, they stop talking about nepotism. Outsiders also get a chance to work, but at the same time, they are often disrespected. I do know which kind of stories or roles outsiders get. It’s not that they are given a chance to work as a lead character in any big film.”