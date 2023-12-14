IANS

Actor Andre Braugher, who is known for his roles in Homicide: Life on the Street and Brooklyn Nine-Nine has passed away at the age of 61 after a recent illness. Andre played Frank Pemberton in Homicide, earning his first Emmy win in 1998.

The actor played another police officer, Raymond Holt, in the comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine, picking up four Emmy nominations. He earned 11 Emmy nominations in his career, including a second win for the 2006 miniseries Thief. At the height of the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020, the actor reflected on his role as Holt in Brooklyn Nine-Nine and as other police officers.“I look up after all these decades of playing these characters, and I say to myself, it's been so pervasive that I've been inside this storytelling,” Andre said at that time.