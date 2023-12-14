Actor Andre Braugher, who is known for his roles in Homicide: Life on the Street and Brooklyn Nine-Nine has passed away at the age of 61 after a recent illness. Andre played Frank Pemberton in Homicide, earning his first Emmy win in 1998.
The actor played another police officer, Raymond Holt, in the comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine, picking up four Emmy nominations. He earned 11 Emmy nominations in his career, including a second win for the 2006 miniseries Thief. At the height of the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020, the actor reflected on his role as Holt in Brooklyn Nine-Nine and as other police officers.“I look up after all these decades of playing these characters, and I say to myself, it's been so pervasive that I've been inside this storytelling,” Andre said at that time.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israeli strike on school kills Al Jazeera cameraman in Gaza, wounds reporter
Cameraman Samer Abu Daqqa and correspondent Wael Dahdouh had...
Disruptions loom over winter session as security breach standoff persists
Opposition presses for HM’s statement; probe on: Govt
Punjab truck driver who killed 16 Canadian junior hockey players in 2018 crash loses deportation appeal
Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was sentenced to eight years in prison ...
Videoconferencing must when witness can't depose physically: Punjab and Haryana High Court
The Bench makes it clear that depriving an opportunity to de...
Girlfriend narrates chilling details of murderous attempt by bureaucrat’s son, says 'he invited her to hotel at 3 am and ...'
In a social media post, Priya Umendra Singh alleges 'my boyf...