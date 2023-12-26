Actor Arbaaz Khan gets married

ANI

Actor-producer Arbaaz Khan married make-up artist Shura Khan during an intimate nikah ceremony on Sunday at his sister Arpita Khan Sharma’s residence in Mumbai. Arbaaz wore a floral bandhgala with beige trousers while matching with his bride Shura, who wore floral peach-coloured lehenga.

Later, Arbaaz took to Instagram and treated fans with the pictures. He wrote, “In the presence of our loved ones, me and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on! Need all your blessings on our special day.”

Actors Raveena Tandon, Riddhima Pandit, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh also attended the ceremony. Raveena, who was there with her daughter Rasha, also congratulated the couple on social media. Taking to Instagram, Raveena dropped a video where she is dancing with Arbaaz on the sets of their upcoming film. The video also has a picture of Raveena with Shura.

Arbaaz was previously married to Malaika Arora. They separated in 2016 and officially divorced in 2017; they have a son, Arhaan. Arbaaz also dated Giorgia Andriani, but the two called it quits last year.

