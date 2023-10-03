Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger recalls his secret affair with housekeeper

IANS

Actor and politician Arnold Schwarzenegger has recalled an old incident when he had a secret affair with his housekeeper.

During an interview, the actor responded to a question about how they plan to live their lives, as they enter a new chapter as grandparents to which the actor said: “We never left the first chapter. Because remember, it’s not like we had a feud. We didn’t have a fight.”

The former bodybuilder bluntly talked about his affair with housekeeper Mildred Baena, which ended his marriage to Maria Shriver in 2011.

The actor added: “We always made it very clear that the kids should not suffer because of that. And she (Maria) has her things, her relationship, I have mine, but we always communicate about the kids, about the holidays, about birthday parties and Mother’s Day parties and Christmas. My chapter with Maria will continue forever. Even though it’s a different relationship, there’s no reason for me to feel anything other than love for her.”

Arnold and Mildred Baena’s extramarital tryst resulted in a child named Joseph, who was born five days after the ex-California governor welcomed his son Christopher with his ex-wife. It was revealed in Netflix’s Arnold documentary that Maria learnt of her husband’s affair during a marriage counselling session in 2011. After much deliberation the couple announced the end of their 25-year marriage on May 2011.