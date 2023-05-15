Actor Baseer Ali is inspired by Shah Rukh Khan

Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya has been on air for five years. Recently, after the 20-year leap, viewers witnessed the entry of popular actors Paras Kalnawat, Baseer Ali and Sana Sayyad as Rajveer Luthra, Shaurya Luthra and Palki Khurana, respectively.

Baseer, who never planned on becoming an actor, got inspired by SRK, and started his career by participating in reality shows. Initially, he was quite hesitant about acting in a fiction show, but along with his mother’s motivation, it was Shah Rukh’s journey that inspired Baseer to go for it.

Baseer Ali mentioned, “It is my first fiction show, and I am glad to have gotten this opportunity. I started my journey back in 2017 with a reality show, and in the last six years have participated in many other shows. But this year, the tables turned. I have been coming to Mumbai time and again, but this was the first time I shifted for good. Three months on, I informed my mom that I had bagged Kundali Bhagya. Although my mother encouraged me, Shah Rukh Khan inspired me to become an actor. His journey from a television actor to Bollywood’s King Khan is truly inspiring. I have now realised that acting is something I enjoy. And now playing the role of Shaurya is a stepping stone for me to turn my dreams into reality, I am really happy with the way my journey is panning out.”