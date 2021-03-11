Actor-couple Nikitin Dheer, Kratika Sengar blessed with baby girl

Mumbai, May 12
Actor-couple Nikitin Dheer and Kratika Sengar Dheer on Thursday welcomed their first child, a baby girl.
The couple, who tied the knot in 2014, had announced Kratika's pregnancy in November 2021.
"To all their well wishers, Nikitin Dheer and Kratika Sengar Dheer have been blessed with a baby girl this morning. Wishing the little angel and the new parents in town, all the happiness," a note from their spokesperson read.
Nikitin is known for featuring in films like ‘Sooryavanshi’, ‘Chennai Express’ and ‘Shershaah’.
Whereas Kratika has appeared in several TV shows, including ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’, ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ and ‘Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki’.
