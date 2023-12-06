Actor Dinesh Phadnis passes away, ‘CID’ team pays condolences

ANI

CID fame actor Dinesh Phadnis passed away at a Mumbai hospital on Monday night. He was 57. Dinesh was fighting a battle against liver damage.

On Tuesday, actor Ajay Nagrath, who shared screen space with Dinesh in the popular investigative series, shared the unfortunate news on Instagram. “Can’t believe you left us for your heavenly abode. Rest in peace Freddy sir, you’re forever in our hearts. Om Shanti,” Ajay wrote.

Ajay also shared a few stills from the sets of CID.

After learning about the shocking news, CID team, including Shivaji Satam and Shraddha Musle, took to their respective social media handles to pay tributes.

