Actor Dinesh Phadnis, who played Fredricks in popular TV show 'C.I.D', passes away at 57

Chandigarh, December 5
Actor Dinesh Phadnis, known for his portrayal of Fredricks in the popular television show ‘C.I.D’ passed away around midnight on December 5. He was 57.
Phadnis’ co-star Dayanand Shetty, famous for portraying Daya on ‘C.I.D’ confirmed the news and attributed his death to liver damage.
Earlier, there were claims that Phadnis had suffered a massive heart attack. However, these claims were rubbished by Shetty.
Reportedly, Phadnis was in a critical condition and had been on the ventilator for the past couple of days.
‘C.I.D.’ was quite popular and aired for almost two decades from 1998 to 2018 before being discontinued.
