Actor-director-writer Mangal Dhillon will be remembered for his Punjabiyat’

TNS & Agencies

ust a week before his birthday (June 18), famous Punjabi cine star, director and producer Mangal Dhillon, who was battling cancer, passed away in a private hospital in Ludhiana on June 11.

Hailing from Faridkot in Punjab, Dhillon made a mark in the world of films and television. He worked in Doordarshan and radio plays, besides doing voice-overs.

In 1987, he played the role of Lubhaya Ram in Ramesh Sippy’s TV serial Buniyaad, which laid the foundation of his career in the Mumbai film and television industry.

After Buniyaad, he worked in almost 25-30 Hindi feature films and television serials, prominent amongst them were Yugandhar, Lakshman Rekha, Nishana, Vishvaatma, Khoon Bhari Mang, Dayavan, Zakhmi Aurat, Vishwatma, Pyaar Ka Devta, Amba, Toofan Singh, Dalaal, and Azad Desh Ke Ghulam, besides serials like Junoon, Panther, Ghutan, Kismat and Noorjahaan.

Dhillon was also a producer-director and writer. He worked in many Punjabi films and made a distinct identity for himself.

Actor Yashpal Sharma confirmed the news of his demise and expressed his sorrow. He posted on Facebook, “Mangal Dillon Ji RIP”.

Shy in nature, Dhillon often credited Chandigarh for exposure that helped him hold a conversation with a woman. He came to the city after fallout with his father, who wanted him to become lawyer or policeman. He was keen on acting and took admission in the Department of Indian Theatre, Panjab University, in 1979-80.

Always a learner, he took to writing and direction for he felt that one needed to acquire those skills in order to be heard. Turned to spiritualism, he had opened a trust under his name, Mangal Dhillon Trust, and would be regular with videos on history of Sikhism and Gurbani on his YouTube Channel, Mangal Dhillon Channel. He enjoyed over 101k subscribers. His last video was posted three months ago which is numbered as 823rd video on the channel. In his words, “the channel was dedicated to educational, historical, religious, social & spiritual films, which can educate, enlighten & show the ultimate path of healing...”

Condolences from the industry

He was a thorough gentleman. He had invited me to his place where he ran his trust near Doraha, Ludhiana. But I regret that I couldn’t pay him a visit. This is my biggest regret and loss. — Nirmal Rishi, actress

I had worked with him for the first time in Train to Pakistan. Besides that, we have had shared stage in several occasions. I will always remember him for being true to Punjabiyat and working in propagating the same through his works till his last breath. A true gentleman, he lived by his principles. It also makes me wonder how everybody shows interest in a man after his death but would never make an effort to know and talk when he/she is living. He has worked all his life but he was not a person to boast about his works, but that would never take away his efforts to silently work for the progress of Punjabi cinema and culture. It’s indeed a great loss to the industry and the state. He had such a helping nature that he reached out to me to share notes on the subject that I was working on for Doordarshan, a show on Mahraja Ranjeet Singh, created by Raj Babbar. —Dolly Ahluwalia, actress & costume designer

My condolences for the family and fans! It’s really sad news. Although I never worked with him but I met him many times in the same circle of industry friends. He was a senior and a great man to look up to, who had given memorable performances in television and film projects. He was a man with a good heart, always warm towards others. I never heard him speaking ill of anyone. – Mukesh Rishi, actor and producer

"With Mangal ji I did my second film called Train to Pakistan. I still remember his most favourite line would be, 'Sannu ki te tuhanu ki' which I ended up picking up from him. I think those words also sum up Mangal ji's attitude towards life which is, 'be bindaas and take life in its stride'. He was an amzing actor with a great voice. May he rest in peace." – Divya Dutta, actress