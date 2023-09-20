Actor Disha Parmar, singer Rahul Vaidya welcome first child

Mumbai, September 20
Actor Disha Parmar and singer Rahul Vaidya on Wednesday became parents to their first child, a baby girl.
Vaidya, who shared the news on his official Instagram page, said both the mother and the child were doing well.
“We are blessed with a Baby GIRL! The mummy and baby both are healthy and doing perfectly well! We would like to thank our Gynaec @dhruptidedhia who was hands on with the baby right since conceiving till birth and special thanks to our family @dnamjoshi & @masuuma at @criticareasiahospitals for giving us the best delivery experience possible! And we are elated! pls bless the baby (sic)” the singer wrote in his post.
Vaidya, 35, and Parmar, 28, announced the pregnancy in May. They tied the knot in 2021.
