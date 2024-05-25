Actor Firoz Khan, known for imitating Amitabh Bachchan, passes away

Actor Firoz Khan, best known for mimicking megastar Amitabh Bachchan, is no more. Firoz died of heart attack on May 23.
He was in his 50s. Firoz was majorly known for mimicking Amitabh but he shot to fame on the TV show, Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai. He also featured in projects like Duplicate Sholay and Jija Ji Chhat Par Hai.
In his beloved memory, Firoz’s son Faij recalled his father’s achievements. “My father moved to Mumbai in 1995. He worked hard and got roles in so many projects. He also worked in Tamil and Telugu films,” his bereaved son shared.
Firoz also starred in Adnan Sami’s superhit song Thodi Si Tu Lift Kara De. Social media users also expressed grief over his demise.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha election 2024 phase 6 LIVE: 10.82 per cent voter turnout recorded till 9am; highest in Bengal, lowest in Odisha
UP records voter turnout of 12.33 per cent, Delhi 8.94 pc, J...
In photos, Haryana voters try to beat the heat by turning early birds
At 44 degrees Celsius, mercury set to raise poll day fever i...
What makes Delhi, a bellwether state, more interesting this time
The sixth phase contest in the national capital is also a di...
Congress’ Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s children cast their votes, urge everyone to exercise their rights
Voting for the sixth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha election...
Here is why Punjab-origin truck driver, who caused bus crash that killed 16 hockey players in Canada, to be deported to India
Sidhu, a newly married permanent resident from India, barrel...