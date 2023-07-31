Actor Guneet Sharma, who is part of Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya, talks about his journey so far

What influenced you to pursue a career in acting?

Seeing how actors could touch hearts and evoke emotions fascinated me. I found my true calling on stage, connecting with people through humour and vulnerability.

What do you feel is more important for an actor - talent or training?

Talent ignites the fire within, while training hones and refines it. Both are vital.

Which kinds of roles do you feel you are most suited for?

I feel like I’m a perfect fit for dramedies.

How do you rehearse a scene if the other actors you need to interact with are not available?

When my co-stars aren’t around, I envision their presence, engage in dialogue, and use props if needed.

How do you react when you receive a negative review?

I don’t take feedback. I prefer self-reflection.

How do you maintain confidentiality about plot twists in TV productions before they air?

I always remind myself that preserving the element of surprise is essential to the magic of television.

How do you prepare for your roles?

I identify my characters’ journeys and how they evolve throughout the story. I analyse their relationships with other characters and how they impact the plot.

Who do you consider to be your role model?

I grew up admiring Salman Khan.

What is your strength as an actor?

As an actor, I have a natural flair for improvisation, and my timing and delivery can bring a smile to anyone’s face. At the same time, I can tap into a wide range of emotions and connect deeply with characters.

Whatis your mantra of success?

Passion, perseverance, and continuous self-improvement, while holdinga belief that the universe always rewards your actions.