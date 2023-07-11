Actor Huma Qureshi and Sharib Hashmi have lunch with Mumbai dabbawalas

Huma Qureshi and Sharib Hashmi offered delicious home-cooked Gujarati meals to the dabbawalas and thanked them for their invaluable service of delivering delicious home-cooked meals to lakhs of people across Mumbai. Huma and Sharib are seen in Tarla, which is a direct-to-digital ZEE5 original film and a biopic based on the life and career of the popular chef and cookbook author, Tarla Dalal.