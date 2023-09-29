Actor Idris Elba thinks video games can help make the world a better place

IANS

Hollywood star Idris Elba thinks video games have the power to change the world! The 51-year-old actor, who stars as Solomon Reed in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, a new spy thriller game, thinks the industry actually has the potential to shine light on humanitarian issues.

“Games have exactly the same tool sets, if not more, to engage people in things they don’t understand. If you want to use gaming as a portal to educate, it’s a really interesting place. I’m sure there are companies that are looking at it...,” the movie star said.

Elba actually found shooting his part for the game to be surprisingly challenging. He said, “It was different and multifaceted. There was a component of real performance in CGI and motion caption, and that was the beginning of this journey. Then there was obviously the voice component.”

“My character is very central to the storyline ... so their approach to me was, ‘Listen, this is not going to be easy. This is a big game for us and a big character, so we want someone that has a certain type of gravitas’.” Elba is a life-long gaming enthusiast and he’s now keen to play Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty after putting ‘so much work into it’.