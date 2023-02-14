Actor Javed Khan Amrohi, known for Nukkad, Lagaan, dies of lung failure

Mumbai, February 14
Veteran theatre and film actor Javed Khan Amrohi, best known for his roles in popular DD serial "Nukkad" and films such as "Lagaan" and "Chak De! India", died on Tuesday due to lung failure at a hospital here, according to his filmmaker Ramesh Talwar.
He was in his early 70s.
The veteran actor was suffering from breathing ailment and was bedridden for the past one year. He was undergoing treatment at Surya Nursing Home in suburban Mumbai, Talwar told PTI.
“He passed away at the hospital around 1 pm as both his lungs failed,” he added.
Actor Akhilendra Mishra, Amrohi's frequent collaborator from his theatre days and co-star of "Lagaan", said he was ailing for a long time.
"He was my senior in theatre. He was an active member of IPTA (Indian People's Theatre Association) Mumbai since the 1970s," Mishra told PTI.
The actor's last rites will be performed at the Oshiwara Kabristan at 7.30 pm, he added.
Having started his career with theatre after graduating from the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Amrohi appeared in smaller yet pivotal roles in over 150 films and close to a dozen TV shows.
He is best known for playing the barber Karim in the late 1980s TV show "Nukkad"; Anand Akela, one of the suitors of Raveena Tandon's character in “Andaz Apna Apna”; the cricket commentator in "Lagaan", and a support staff of the Indian Women's Hockey team in "Chak De! India".
Stage and film actor Danish Husain took to Twitter to pay condolences.
"Gutted to hear about #JavedKhanAmrohi Bhai's demise. This seems to be a season of farewell. Condolences to his family, friends, colleagues @iptamumbai #Nukkadd #Lagaan, and so on and so forth," Husain wrote.
Gutted to hear about #JavedKhanAmrohi Bhai’s demise. This seems to be a season of farewell. 💔💐— Danish Husain । دانش حُسین । दानिश हुसैन (@DanHusain) February 14, 2023
Condolences to his family, friends, colleagues @iptamumbai 🙏🏽#Nukkadd #Lagaan, and so on and so forth. pic.twitter.com/FpV17XMRO8
Amrohi's other notable titles are '90s hit films such as “Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke”, “Laadla”, “Ishq”, and the 1988 TV series “Mirza Ghalib”. His last reported film credit was "Sadak 2" (2020), in which he reprised his role of Pakya from the 1991 original "Sadak".
The actor is survived by a son and a daughter.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi speaks with US President Biden after landmark Air India-Boeing deal
‘Modi expresses satisfaction at the deepening of the India-U...
Air India to buy 470 planes from Airbus, Boeing
First of the new aircraft will enter service in late 2023 an...
I-T teams at BBC's Delhi, Mumbai offices for survey operation: Officials
Fully cooperating with Indian income tax authorities: BBC
India does not believe in countering security challenges in neo-colonial paradigms: Rajnath Singh
In an address to his counterparts from various countries at ...
Civil Services Exam: Candidates cannot withdraw applications, says UPSC
CS Preliminary Examination 2023 will be held on May 28