Actor Jeffrey Carlson passes away at 48

ANI

Jeffrey Carlson, who played the ground-breaking transgender character Zoe in All My Children, has passed away. He was 48. The actor was a regular on the daytime drama since 2006. In 2003, he made his Broadway debut in Edward Albee’s The Goat or Who Is Sylvia. He later co-starred with Academy Award winner Hilary Swank in Tartuffe and The Miracle Worker.