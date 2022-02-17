Actor Kottayam Pradeep passes away at 61

Thiruvananthapuram, February 17
Malayalam film actor Pradeep KR, popularly known as Kottayam Pradeep, passed away on Thursday morning following a heart attack. He was 61.
Pradeep was also a part of the theatre and television industry.
The veteran artiste, who hailed from Kottayam, felt uneasy early on Thursday morning and was rushed to a hospital where he passed away.
Right from his school days, Pradeep was a natural actor and took part in cultural events at his school and college. While in Class 10, he made his debut as a child artiste in a drama of legend NN Pillai, who also hailed from Kottayam.
He continued with drama even after joining the Life Insurance Corporation. In the early ’90s, when he accompanied his son for a screen test in a TV serial, the producer of the serial offered him a role in the same serial.
And in 1999, he got a chance to act in a film directed by veteran IV Sasi and after that he acted in over 70 films doing comedy roles in which he excelled.
Condoling his demise, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said even in very small roles, he created his own space in the industry.
The last rites would be held later on Thursday.
He is survived by his wife and two children. IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Supreme Court sets aside High Court order on 75 per cent quota in private sector jobs for Haryana residents
Protects all existing employees and makes it clear that the ...
13 killed after falling into well at marriage function in UP's Kushinagar
The incident, in which at least 10 people were also injured,...
US hopes India will be ally in case of Ukraine invasion
Suggests land border crossing as flights from Ukraine turn e...
Following his controversial remark, Charanjit Channi says it was aimed only at Arvind Kejriwal
The Punjab CM had courted controversy by his remark at a rec...
DU colleges reopen, students back on campus after 2 years
The Vishwavidyalaya Metro Station, near the Delhi University...