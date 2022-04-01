Actor Mehul Buch from the show Woh Toh Hai Albelaa talks to us about his character and what the show means to him

What was the first thought that came to your mind when you heard the name of the show?

Well, Woh Toh Hai Albelaa is a unique title for sure. Actually, I heard the story before I got to know the title. But at this point, I can say that the title justifies each and every moment in the story.

What is your character in the show?

My character, Dhanraj Chaudhary, is an integral and important part of the show. Viewers will have to watch to know him further.

What attracted you to the character?

Firstly, the reputation and creative calibre of Director’s Kut Production, and, secondly, the amazing storyline and significance of my character in the story attracted me to this project. I can definitely relate to the character of Dhanraj as a father and also understand his fatherly emotions.

How has been your experience of shooting so far?

It is like a dream come true. I consider myself lucky because my wife is already playing an important character of Baa in Anupamaa and I am fortunate to be associated with Rajan ji and DKP.

How important is the storyline?

Unless and until the audience relates to the storyline and the character, the story won’t go far. Here Director’s Kut Productions wins the battle by creating very relatable content like Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Sapna Babul Ka... Bidaai, to name a few.

Do you feel making a regional connect helps a show?

Absolutely! Making a regional connect with the help of a particular attire or dialect adds a different shade and a flavour to the story.