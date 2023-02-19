Actor Orlando Bloom calls Carnival Row’s set ‘epic & mercurial’

Prime Video has dropped Season 2 of the fantasy drama series Carnival Row on Friday (February 17). Starring names like Orlando Bloom, Cara Delevingne and Tamzin Merchant, this is the last season of the show. Revealing his experience of working on the fantasy sets, Orlando shares, “It was like being on a huge movie set. As an actor, you just want somewhere to perform. You want a great stage to work on. And the Row was just beautiful, epic and mercurial; ever-evolving and changing. And then, being able to go to locations in Prague was really wonderful. It’s a great city to work in, and it was really very special.”

For Orlando the most challenging sequence in the series was the one in prison cell. He added, “It was challenging to essay both those characters on screen at the same time because they were different versions of the same person.”