Actor Pavithra Gowda had beaten up Renukaswamy with slippers, police say in remand note

Bengaluru, June 21
Actor Pavithra Gowda, a prime accused in the Renukaswamy murder case, had beaten up the victim with her slippers, according to a recent remand note presented by the police in court.
The actress has been named as accused number one in the case, allegedly for being the instigator, while Darshan is accused number two, who allegedly executed the murder.
It has now emerged from the information on the police remand note that Pavithra was herself present at the site of the murder of Renukaswamy.
Police have seized the slipper, clothes, materials and other documents connected to actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, also accused in the murder, from Pavithra’s house.
Darshan’s gang member Dhanaraj alias Raja, who is accused number nine in the case, had allegedly given Renukaswamy electric shocks. Police seized an ‘Electric Shock Torch’ from his house.
Police have arrested Darshan along with Gowda and 15 others in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case.
Renukaswamy, who was a fan of Darshan, was abducted from Chitradurga on June 8 and was tortured to death allegedly by the actor and his aides.
As part of the investigation, police sources said, they are contemplating on approaching social media giant Meta to retrieve data related to messages shared by Renukaswamy on his Instagram post, which has been deleted.
