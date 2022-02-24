Actor Pranav Misshra is a family person

Pranav Misshra, who is currently seen in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, is on cloud nine. His elder sister Nidhi Mishra has tied the knot and the actor is happy to have a new member added to the family. Sharing details, he says, “I have one elder brother and sister each. My sister is a lawyer in the Rajasthan High Court and has got married to Ayush Joshi. I couldn’t be happier. It’s such a great feeling to have a new member added to the family. The last time I visited home was when my brother became a father. I think this was my second visit to Jaipur in the last six months. It always feels good to be a part of such occasions.”

He also revealed that being the youngest, he is quite the mischievous one. “I have always been called the naughty one, and, why not, I am the youngest one. My siblings have pampered me a lot, but, honestly, I have never taken advantage of their love and care,” he says.

Speaking about the response he is getting for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Pranav says, “The response is good. People are liking the second season too.”