Actor R. Madhavan posts pictures with Prime Minister M Modi and President Macron

ANI

Actor R. Madhavan was in awe after attending the banquet dinner hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron in honour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Louvre Museum in Paris. In his post, the actor expressed gratitude to PM Modi and President Macron for sharing their vision of grace and humility.

He shared several pictures and a video from the dinner in a post that read, “The passion and dedication to do good for the Indo-French relationship, as well as for the people of both countries, was intense during the Bastille Day celebration in Paris on the 14th of July. I was in complete awe at the dinner hosted by President Emmanuel Macron in honour of our honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi at the Louvre by both these world leaders, as they passionately described their vision for the future of these two great friendly nations.”

The post further read, “The positivity and mutual respect in the air were like a loving embrace. I sincerely pray that their vision and dreams bear fruit for all of us at the desired and appropriate time. President Macron eagerly took a selfie for us while our Honourable Prime Minister very graciously and sweetly stood up to be part of it, a moment that will be forever etched in my mind for both the uniqueness and impact of that picture.” On the work front, R. Madhavan is all set for his next project, which is a supernatural thriller alongside Ajay Devgn.

