Actor Rajpal Yadav 'accidentally' hits student in Uttar Pradesh

Prayagraj, December 13
A student was allegedly injured when actor Rajpal Yadav, riding a scooter during the shooting of a Hindi movie, hit him in Katra area here, police said.
The student gave a complaint to Colonelganj police in connection with the incident and alleged misbehaviour by the film team.
The actor also gave a complaint to the police alleging that some people, including the student, tried to disrupt the shooting, which was under way with the permission of the district administration.
Station House Officer, Colonelganj police station, Ram Mohan Rai said the scooter which the actor was riding was an old one. The actor lost control and hit the student after its clutch wire broke, he added.
There were no visible injuries to the student, the police officer said.
According to reports, comedian Rajpal Yadav and his team started the shooting of their upcoming film near Laxmi Talkies crossing in the morning. Curious locals, including students, assembled in large numbers at the spot to watch the shooting.
The team then proceeded towards Bank Road where Yadav was being filmed riding a scooter. IANS
