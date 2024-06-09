Actor Ram Charan starts shooting for the last schedule of upcoming film Game Changer in Rajahmundry

Telugu star Ram Charan landed in Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday for the final leg of his shooting schedule for the political action thriller film Game Changer.
This leg of the shoot will see Ram Charan working alongside Sunil and Naveen Chandra, who play substantial supporting roles in the film, which also stars Kiara Advani, Jayaram and Anjali in pivotal roles.
Sources said that the Rajahmundry schedule is expected to mark the completion of Ram Charan’s portions in the film. Following this, he is expected to shoot for a couple of days in Hyderabad. These final scenes may be filmed towards the end of June or early July, according to a new development. With Charan wrapping up his role, director S Shankar will have approximately 20-25 days to complete the remaining shoot, indicating a swift pace towards the film’s release.
Game Changer is directed by S Shankar, and is touted to be a cinematic spectacle made with an estimated budget of Rs 240 crore. Ram Charan will be seen in a triple role, adding another layer of intrigue to the film’s narrative. Dil Raju, known for his production excellence, is backing the project under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations.
