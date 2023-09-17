Actor Randeep Hooda to appear in music video of the track Zohrajabeen

IANS

Actor Randeep Hooda, who recently made a foray into the space of music videos with the track Zohrajabeen, is happy that Punjabi music is doing so well across the globe.

The actor shared that for him the last 12 months were exhilarating, as he got to venture into OTT space and now the music video, which he described as a great experience. Randeep Hooda, who has received praise for his work in CAT, Inspector Avinash and Sergeant, shared: “This has been a year of a lot of firsts for me. From venturing into the OTT space to playing a Sikh for the first time to a real dabang UP cop. Also from being just an actor to becoming a writer, director and producer on Veer Savarkar’s biopic. And now, doing a music video…”

He added: “To step out of my comfort zone, a music video seemed like the right thing to do and I’m very glad I did it. B Praak is one of the best and biggest singers out there. Also it’s not just the song that’s great but his sound is so unusual. There is a lot of angst and pain in his songs, written by the great Jaani, especially Zohrazabeen. To act in its title track was a pleasure. The fact that Punjabi music is trailblazing globally is great to see”.

