Actor Ranveer Singh unveils his wax figures at Madame Tussauds

PTI

Actor Ranveer Singh on Monday became the latest Indian personality to get his wax figures at Madame Tussauds, set for attractions in London and Singapore. These was originally announced in 2019 when the actor received the Madame Tussauds of the Future Award at the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards ceremony.

Ranveer’s mother Anju Bhavnani accompanied him to the launch of the statues at the iconic wax museum in London. “What an incredible moment it is for me to be here with my mum, launching my own figures at Madame Tussauds, London. I remember reading in wonderment about this magical place...today, being immortalised as a figure in the company of such esteemed individuals is a remarkably proud feeling,” he said.

