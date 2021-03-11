Actor Rohit Agrawal says certain content on social media might not be appropriate for kids

Actor Rohit Agrawal, who is part of the brand-new web series Escaype Live, says social media needs to set limits on how content is viewed. The series talks about lengths people can go to in order to become famous and earn money on social media, and Rohit says that some of this content might not be appropriate for kids.

He says, “I feel that certain content should be only visible to people of a certain age. There should be some bifurcation because many times there’s some content that is not suitable for a small kid, as it might affect the developing brain of that kid. You never know how he or she might be impacted. That’s why I feel that the thin line should be maintained by the creators themselves.”

The actor adds, “When I got to know about the concept, I was connected to it instantly because the first thing as a teenager that came to my mind were the words like trendsetter/ viral/ social platform, etc, which helped me relate to it.”