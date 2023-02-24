Actor Sachin Shroff set to marry again

Sachin Shroff, who is seen as Taarak Mehta in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC), is set to tie the knot again. While the actor is professionally doing well, it’s time for him to focus on his personal life. Shroff was previously married to actress Juhi Parmar and it has been five years since they chose to end ties. They have a daughter named Samaira. Now the actor will be tying the knot on February 25 for the second time and it is said to be an arranged marriage.

A source said, “The girl’s identity has been a fiercely guarded secret. The family is a bit superstitious and wants everything to happen peacefully. It’s an arranged marriage. The bride-to-be isn’t from the industry. She is a part-time event organiser and interior designer. She has been Sachin’s sister’s friend for several years. However, it was only last month that his family suggested he should consider settling down with her. It’s not a typical relationship in which the couple falls in love first. Sachin gave his family’s suggestion a serious thought. Everything has fallen into place and they will soon get married.”