Actor Shivankit Singh Parihar talks about his latest series Sixer on Amazon miniTV

What is a sixer to you?

It’s a top number in cricket. This is the highest run you can score in cricket in one shot.

Is there a sixer you watched and still remember?

I was in college when Yuvraj Singh gave the cricket world an experience to remember. He avenged a sledge from England’s Andrew Flintoff by smashing six consecutive sixes in Stuart Broad’s over during the 2007 T20 World Cup.

How much cricket have you played in real life?

A lot. Cricket has been my world for the longest time. I have written a love letter on cricket in Sixer.

Have you ever thought of becoming a cricketer?

Almost every night I dreamt of playing cricket. Maybe if T20 existed at that time I would have attempted but that dream never turned into a reality. But I don’t regret that.

Do you feel T20 has reduced the charm of cricket in India?

I don’t think so. Youngsters still watch test matches. And with time everything is changing—from our phones to water purifier— so why not the game of cricket.

You have been associated with TVF for quite some time now. How has been your experience?

TVF’s forte is in series. India’s first hit web series was Permanent Roommates and then Pitchers. We were the pioneers of Indian web series and gave the confidence to others to make them. My journey with TVF is enlightening and growing.

The passion for writing and acting came to your life at an early stage. Please share details.

I was always inclined towards creative stuff and never forced myself into this. My first film on a single screen was Khalnayak and I had great time while watching that.

As a writer what attracts you the most—films or series?

In films there are heroes, heroines and villains, that’s the way our film writing has been structured. In web series you can actually establish the sub-characters apart from the main protagonists. That’s more fun.

Who all has been your inspiration in life?

Most of the time sports personalities like Michael Jordan, MS Dhoni and Roger Federer. Their life and achievements have been phenomenal. And I take inspiration from them for my writing too.

Would you like to write any sports biopic? If yes, on whom it will be?

Yuvraj Singh because his life has been a roller-coaster ride. He wanted to become a roller skater but his father wanted him to be a cricketer and then later on he also faced health issues which he fought too.

How do you keep a balance between a writer and an actor?

During the lockdown when shooting was not happening, I invested a lot of time in my writing. Also, I am a core part of TVF so I take part in creative sessions.

#Amazon #Cricket