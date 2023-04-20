Actor ShriyaPilgaonkar is all set to return with Broken NEws

ANI

Directed by Vinay Waikul, Broken News is based on the world of news reporting. The show, starring Shriya Pilgaonkar along with Jaideep Ahlawat and Sonali Bendre, is set to return for season two.

About the show, Shriya says, “I’m grateful for the love we got for season one. In season two, the story gets more exciting. Our writers have done an incredible job with the different themes and stories.” Shriya garnered several nominations and accolades for her portrayal of the feisty journalist Radha.

“Radha is back and on a mission to fight the system that wrongly accused her. She is very unpredictable, which makes it all the more interesting. Jaideep and Sonali are dear friends, and I’m looking forward to being back on sets with them. There are some surprises in store, I can’t speak about them just yet, but I’m really excited about season season.”