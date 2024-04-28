Actor Sonu Sood retrieves WhatsApp account: ‘9483 messages in 61 hours’

New Delhi, April 28
Actor Sonu Sood on Sunday said he had retrieved his account on popular messaging app WhatsApp after 61 hours.
The actor, who first flagged the issue on social media on Friday, shared the update on his official X page.
“Finally retrieved my WhatsApp. Just 9483 messages in 61 hours. Thanks,” Sood wrote.
❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/oxjddrLzPm— sonu sood (@SonuSood) April 28, 2024
He had also tagged the official page of WhatsApp on his Instagram Stories on Saturday.
“What's up.. WhatsApp? Wake up!! Thousands of needy people must be desperately trying to reach out for help. Kindly look into this.
“The account stands blocked. @whatsapp URGENT,” wrote the actor, who transformed from a reel-to-real hero for thousands of migrants as he helped them reach home during the lockdown and even find jobs through his charitable initiatives.
On Friday afternoon, Sood had shared a post, saying his number was inaccessible on WhatsApp.
“My number does not work on @WhatsApp. I have been facing this problem many a times. I feel time for you guys to upgrade your services (sic)” he wrote on X.
Sood will next be seen in the action thriller "Fateh", which also marks his directorial debut.
