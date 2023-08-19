Actor Varun Mitra meets the family of Lt Triveni Singh

Rakshak: India’s Braves captures the incident of Lieutenant Triveni Singh, who fought terrorists at Jammu Tawi railway station and sacrificed his life to save over 300 civilians present at the station.

Amazon miniTV recently shared a heart-touching video that captures a candid conversation between the reel-life Lt Triveni Singh, portrayed by Varun Mitra, and the real-life family of the Ashok Chakra awardee. Varun Mitra says, “It is very difficult to put into words my emotional state as we met the family. Everyone was welcoming and warm. Everyone spoke of the similarity between Triveni sir and me. His mother said that our eyes looked very similar, and there was something about our energy that was the same.”

