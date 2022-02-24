Actor Vidhi Pandya draws lines of similarities between her real and reel character in ‘Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye’

TV actress Vidhi Pandya draws lines of similarities between her real and reel character in Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye. She plays the role of an aspiring and ambitious writer named Soumya Verma. Vidhi feels that her character shares a lot of similarities with her.

Elaborating on the same, Vidhi says: “I share quite a few similarities with my character Soumya Verma. She looks after everyone and does not hesitate to go out of her way to help those who need it the most. That for me is a sign of selflessness.” The former Bigg Boss 15 contestant adds, “Another major similarity that I share with my character is that we both are determined and vulnerable at the same time, and always wish to see the good in every situation.”— IANS