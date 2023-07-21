Actor Vivek Oberoi duped of Rs 1.55 crore; case registered against three

Mumbai, July 21
Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi was allegedly duped of Rs 1.55 crore by three persons who asked him to invest in an event and film production firm promising good returns but used the money for themselves, police said on Friday.
The incident came to light on Wednesday when the actor’s chartered accountant filed a complaint against the trio in the MIDC police station in Andheri east, an official said.
According to the complaint, the three accused, including a film producer, were business partners of the actor and had asked him to invest money in an event and film production firm, he said.
The actor invested Rs 1.55 crore in the project but the accused persons used the invested money for themselves, he said. The actor’s wife was also a partner in the firm, the official said.
A first information report (FIR) has been registered against the three under Indian Penal Code sections 34 (common intention), 409 (criminal breach of trust), 419 (cheating by personation) and 420 (cheating), he said.
The probe in the case is underway, he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Before parading women naked in Manipur, mob killed people and torched houses: FIR
The husband of one of two women paraded naked is a Kargil wa...
Manipur video: Ex-army man rues he could not save wife from being paraded naked
Four people have been arrested in connection with the case o...
Govt ready for discussion on Manipur, says Rajnath Singh as Lok Sabha is adjourned for the day amid uproar
As soon as the House meets, the members of the opposition pa...
Mallikarjun Kharge wonders if Manipur video has really angered Modi
Accuses the BJP governments in Manipur and at the Centre of ...
Supreme Court issues notice to BJP MLA, Gujarat govt on Rahul Gandhi's plea
A Bench led by Justice BR Gavai asks the respondents to file...