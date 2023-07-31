Actor Zayn Ibad Khan talks about his co-star

Zayn Ibad Khan and Khushi Dubey return with the fourth season of Disney+ Hotstar’s Aashiqana to unveil the secrets of the past and face the brunt of an unforeseen curse. The series is directed by Gul Khan and produced by Gen K Studios.
Zayn Ibad Khan and K hushi Dubey share a great bond off-screen as well and consider each other like family.
Talking about their bond, Zayn says, “Khushi is a sweetheart. She is not just another co-star to me; she’s my family. She brings peace, and she is such a wonderful human. The camaraderie and the chemistry we share on screen are just getting better, and I love working with her.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 women paraded naked in Manipur sexual violence video move Supreme Court against state govt and Centre
Their petition is likely to be taken up by a Bench led by CJ...
Appeal to opposition not to disturb peace in Manipur, discuss matter in Parliament: Anurag Thakur
Says Union Home Minister Amit Shah had spent four days in Ma...
Opposition MPs brief INDIA bloc parties on Manipur situation
Meet at the Parliament House and highlight the ground realit...
Lok Sabha adjourned till 2pm amid opposition protest over Manipur
As the protests continue, the speaker appeals to the opposit...
Railway Protection Force constable shoots dead his senior, 3 passengers on board Jaipur-Mumbai train
After killing his senior, the constable goes to another bogi...