Actor Zayn Ibad Khan talks about his co-star

Zayn Ibad Khan and Khushi Dubey return with the fourth season of Disney+ Hotstar’s Aashiqana to unveil the secrets of the past and face the brunt of an unforeseen curse. The series is directed by Gul Khan and produced by Gen K Studios.

Zayn Ibad Khan and K hushi Dubey share a great bond off-screen as well and consider each other like family.

Talking about their bond, Zayn says, “Khushi is a sweetheart. She is not just another co-star to me; she’s my family. She brings peace, and she is such a wonderful human. The camaraderie and the chemistry we share on screen are just getting better, and I love working with her.”