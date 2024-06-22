Actor Pankaj Tripathi, who is known for Singham Returns, Gangs of Wasseypur, Masaan and several other projects, has said actors are just puppets and do what writers or directors ask them to do.

Pankaj Tripathi

The actor attended the trailer launch of the third season of the fan-favourite show Mirzapur at a five-star property in the Bandra area of Mumbai on Thursday, along with Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, Anjumm Shharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Harshita Shekhar Gaur and Sheeba Chadha.

While the floor wasn’t opened to the media for the interaction, Pankaj told the emcee, “We actors are just puppets. The writers and directors are puppeteers, they run the show and streamline the story. As actors, we do what we are told or briefed about.”

Ali Fazal

The actor then made a minor correction in the statement as he looked at the media inside the Ballroom and said, “Chaliye, theek hai, upar waala humse karwa raha hai aur hum kar rahe hain...”

Produced by Excel Media & Entertainment, and directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Anand Iyer, the series is set to stream on Prime Video from July 5. — IANS

Vijay Varma

