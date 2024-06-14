Actors set to storm the action genre for the first time in their career

As the action genre continues to captivate audiences worldwide, a new wave of actors is gearing up to leave a mark. These actors, each bringing their unique strengths to the table, are poised to redefine the action genre. With their upcoming films, they promise not only adrenaline-pumping sequences but also performances that add depth and emotion to the action-packed narratives.

Pavail Gulati

Gripping narrative

Pavail Gulati — Deva

Pavail Gulati is making a bold leap into the action genre with Deva. He steps into the shoes of a fierce and relentless protagonist. Directed by the acclaimed filmamaker Rosshan Andrews, Deva is set in the underworld of Mumbai, blending intense action sequences with a gripping narrative.

Raghav Juyal

Danger & deceit

Raghav Juyal — Kill

Raghav Juyal, widely recognised for his unique dance moves and comic timing, is venturing into the action zone with Kill. Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, this film is a high-octane thriller. Playing a character who navigates through a labyrinth of danger and deceit, Raghav’s transition from dance floors to action scenes is a smooth one. His agility and dynamic energy are expected to translate into some spectacular action scenes.

Vicky Kaushal

Visual spectacle

Siddhant Chaturvedi — Yudhra

Siddhant Chaturvedi, who shot to fame with his role in Gully Boy, is stepping into the action genre with Yudhra. Directed by Ravi Udyawar, this film promises to be a visual spectacle with Siddhant at the centre of its intense action sequences. The storyline revolves around a young man’s fight against a powerful adversary, blending martial arts and innovative stunts.

siddhant chaturvedi

Undercover agent

Varun Dhawan — Baby John

Varun Dhawan, a household name in Bollywood, is set to make his action debut with Baby John. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, known for his edge-of-the-seat thrillers, Baby John is expected to push Varun’s acting prowess to new heights. The film is a gritty, raw action drama where Varun plays an undercover agent entangled in a web of crime and espionage. His previous roles have shown glimpses of his action potential, but Baby John promises to be his first full-fledged foray into the genre.

Kartik Aaryan

Rugged avatar

Kartik Aaryan — Untitled

Kartik Aaryan, known for his romantic comedies, is teaming up with renowned director Vishal Bhardwaj for an untitled action film. Bhardwaj’s expertise in crafting intense and layered narratives will provide a perfect backdrop for Aaryan’s action debut. The film is expected to blend Bhardwaj’s signature storytelling with high-energy action sequences, showcasing Aaryan in a new and rugged avatar.

Historical epic

Vicky Kaushal — Chhava

Vicky Kaushal, an actor known for his versatile performances, is making his mark in the action genre with Chhava. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film is a historical epic based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s son, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Chhava will see Vicky in a physically demanding role, requiring rigorous training in sword fighting and horse riding. His previous performances have demonstrated his ability to handle intense roles, and Chhava is set to cement his status as a formidable action star.

— Dharam Pal