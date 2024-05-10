Actors talk about Akshaya Tritiya and what they plan to buy on the auspicious occasion

Great fortune
Deepali Pansare
Akshaya Tritiya is an auspicious day. It holds significant importance here in Mumbai and is regarded as a day of great fortune. We typically gather as a family for lunch, perform a puja together and make a new purchase. Over the years, this day has brought abundant love, blessings and affection from those around me, for which I am deeply grateful. I prioritise buying gold, acquiring pieces meant to be cherished for the longer term. I eagerly anticipate such festivals, as they provide the perfect occasion to showcase traditional attire throughout the day. This year will be no exception.
Great significance
Soniya Bhansal
Akshaya Tritiya holds great significance for me and I strongly believe in the tradition of not only buying new things but also donating on this auspicious day, as prescribed in the Vedas. According to this belief, it is important to make donations on Akshaya Tritiya, typically of foodgrain or clothes to those in need. I will buy gold jewellery this time.
Eternal wealth
Monika Singh
The most common practice on Akshaya Tritiya is buying of gold, as it not only adds to asset value but also provides excellent investment returns. The term ‘Akshaya’ meaning ‘never diminishing’, signifies that purchasing gold on this day is believed to secure eternal wealth. I always buy a gold utensil.
Traditional attire
Megha Sharma
Akshaya Tritiya holds great significance for my family. We seek blessings from Goddess Lakshmi for everyone’s well-being and prosperity. On this auspicious day, I chose to give my mother gold bangles as a token of love and good fortune. Also I’ll be donning traditional attire on this day.
Be practical
Shivangi Verma
On Akshaya Tritiya, it’s believed that our actions have enduring effects. Many people choose to purchase gold on this auspicious day. In Mumbai, it’s challenging to fully celebrate due to work commitments and lack of holidays, unlike in Delhi where festivals are more widely observed. Traditionally, we would perform puja and buy gold.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court likely to pass orders on interim bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal today
ED opposes it; asserts that the right to campaign in electio...
Delhi Court to pass order on framing charges against Brij Bhushan Singh today
Delhi Police in the chargesheet also submitted several pictu...
US dismisses Russian allegations of interference in Indian elections
In Washington, Miller refrained from responding to the quest...
Biden Admin 'satisfied' with accountability it has demanded from India in Pannun case, says Garcetti
In November last year, US federal prosecutors charged Indian...
'You're Indian': US author on why she wouldn't vote for Vivek Ramaswamy
Says he respected American author Ann Coulter because 'she h...