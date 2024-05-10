Actors talk about Akshaya Tritiya and what they plan to buy on the auspicious occasion

Great fortune

Deepali Pansare

Akshaya Tritiya is an auspicious day. It holds significant importance here in Mumbai and is regarded as a day of great fortune. We typically gather as a family for lunch, perform a puja together and make a new purchase. Over the years, this day has brought abundant love, blessings and affection from those around me, for which I am deeply grateful. I prioritise buying gold, acquiring pieces meant to be cherished for the longer term. I eagerly anticipate such festivals, as they provide the perfect occasion to showcase traditional attire throughout the day. This year will be no exception.

Soniya Bhansal

Great significance

Soniya Bhansal

Akshaya Tritiya holds great significance for me and I strongly believe in the tradition of not only buying new things but also donating on this auspicious day, as prescribed in the Vedas. According to this belief, it is important to make donations on Akshaya Tritiya, typically of foodgrain or clothes to those in need. I will buy gold jewellery this time.

Deepali Pansare

Eternal wealth

Monika Singh

The most common practice on Akshaya Tritiya is buying of gold, as it not only adds to asset value but also provides excellent investment returns. The term ‘Akshaya’ meaning ‘never diminishing’, signifies that purchasing gold on this day is believed to secure eternal wealth. I always buy a gold utensil.

Megha Sharma

Traditional attire

Megha Sharma

Akshaya Tritiya holds great significance for my family. We seek blessings from Goddess Lakshmi for everyone’s well-being and prosperity. On this auspicious day, I chose to give my mother gold bangles as a token of love and good fortune. Also I’ll be donning traditional attire on this day.

Shivangi Verma

Be practical

Shivangi Verma

On Akshaya Tritiya, it’s believed that our actions have enduring effects. Many people choose to purchase gold on this auspicious day. In Mumbai, it’s challenging to fully celebrate due to work commitments and lack of holidays, unlike in Delhi where festivals are more widely observed. Traditionally, we would perform puja and buy gold.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mumbai