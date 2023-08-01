Actress Ananya Panday walks the ramp for designer Rimzim Dadu at the India Couture Week 2023

ANI

Actress Ananya Panday’s ramp walk for designer Rimzim Dadu’s show at India Couture Week 2023 truly proved that she was a stunning diva on the runway. Decked up in a golden shimmery ensemble, Ananya on Sunday oozed oomph as she lit the ramp on fire!

She shared, “I am feeling amazing and great. She made me a golden bird. So I am so happy. I think people see me mostly in track pants, chappals and shorts. I feel comfortable in such outfits. They can be easily carried. So, I was nervous during the ramp walk donning the clothes that I was. Somehow I managed that well.”

Ananya wore a golden slit skirt with a leaf structure on it paired with a matching blouse with mesh and lace, radiating grace and sophistication. She chose earrings to accessorise her look, complementing her attire with a soft, subtle makeup that accentuated her natural beauty.

Rimzim Dadu, who is renowned for their originality and creative vision, keeps breaking down barriers with her ingenuity. She gave a magnificent homage to the collection this year, which captures the infinite variety of ocean tides by morphing from rigidity to rhythmic flow and from form to motion. About her collection, Rimzim Dadu said, “My designs are organic. I love playing with materials. Breaking materials apart or putting them together, for me serve as a starting point for my thought process. I mostly love playing with metallics. They are usually a part of all my collections.”