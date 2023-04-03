Actress Chitrangda Singh, who is part of web series Gaslight, says she does not take up a project just for the sake of doing something

Sheetal

Actress Chitrangda Singh is excited to be a part of crime-mystery thriller Gaslight. Currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, she essays a mysterious character who is the head of a royal family, while her husband is missing. She says, “I play Rukmini. While much would be revealed about her in the show, I found it an interesting role and something new for me to do on screen. It was fun working with director Pavan Kirpalani and my co-actors.” Besides Chitrangda, the film also stars Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey and Rahul Dev.

Her debut OTT web series Modern Love: Mumbai only happened last year, so is it a conscious decision to pick particular roles? The Desi Boys actress replies, “It’s not a conscious decision to be selective and choosy, but rather about the time and energy I can permit to my acting career. It is also abut exercising my power of not doing projects for the sake of just doing something.” Indeed, the single mother speaks in line with the likes of Anushka Sharma and Kareena Kapoor Khan, who do not prefer working all the time.

Digital zone

On doing three digital projects in the past one year, she explains, “Bob Biswas wasn’t meant for OTT but then due to Covid-19, the makers had to take a call. Modern Love: Mumbai and Gaslight offered interesting characters to essay, so could not refuse. In fact, all the three digital outings show me in different light, which are tiny steps in the right direction, just how I wish to proceed in my career.”

The actress was launched by filmmaker Sudhir Mishra in the Bollywood film Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi in 2005. Before that she was a model and featured in many music videos, starting from Altaf Raja’s Tum To Thehre Pardesi, Gulzar’s video Sunset Point and the famous item numbers with Akshay Kumar in the films Joker and Gabbar.

Pollywood turf

Singh has no qualms working in regional cinema. While she has done a special song in Tamil film Anjaan, starring Suriya, the idea of working in Pollywood never crossed her mind. “But it’s not off the list. I would love to be part of a Punjabi film or music video. Also, I did turn producer with Punjabi biopic Soorma, which was based on the life of hockey legend Captain Sandeep Singh. So, my first project as producer was partly shot in Chandigarh.

While her film Gaslight streams on OTT, Chitrangda talks about the real moments along the journey in her acting career. She shared, “There have been numerous occasions where I felt I was gaslit by people around me, from co-actor to fellow staff and on social media. It’s only later that you realise the truth. At that moment, you actually believe what all is being said.”

Vikrant Massey impresses

Vikrant Massey’s starrer Disney+ Hotstar mystery thriller Gaslight has finally been released and the actor is already winning accolades. Vikrant is playing a character named Kapil, an estate manager, who has different shades to his character. He has successfully kept the viewers hooked to their seats till the end, and his portrayal of the bad guy at the climax has been appreciated by audiences and critics alike.