Actress Chrisann was given memento with drugs hidden in it, was asked to deliver it to someone in Sharjah

ANI

Mumbai, April 25

The Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested two persons for allegedly framing actor Chrisann Pereira in a narcotics case by giving her a memento (trophy) that had drugs hidden in it and asking her to deliver it to someone in Sharjah.

The actor is currently lodged in Sharjah Central Jail, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The actor has worked in some of the noted films like 'Sadak-2' and 'Batla House'.

According to Mumbai Police, Chrisann Pereira was framed by one of the arrested accused, Anthony Paul.

Both the accused will be produced in the court tomorrow, Mumbai Police added.