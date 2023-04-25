 Actress Chrisann was given memento with drugs hidden in it, was asked to deliver it to someone in Sharjah : The Tribune India

Actress Chrisann was given memento with drugs hidden in it, was asked to deliver it to someone in Sharjah

She is currently lodged in Sharjah Central Jail, UAE

Actress Chrisann was given memento with drugs hidden in it, was asked to deliver it to someone in Sharjah

Photo: Instagram/chrisannpereira



 ANI

Mumbai, April 25

The Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested two persons for allegedly framing actor Chrisann Pereira in a narcotics case by giving her a memento (trophy) that had drugs hidden in it and asking her to deliver it to someone in Sharjah.

The actor is currently lodged in Sharjah Central Jail, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The actor has worked in some of the noted films like 'Sadak-2' and 'Batla House'.

According to Mumbai Police, Chrisann Pereira was framed by one of the arrested accused, Anthony Paul.

Both the accused will be produced in the court tomorrow, Mumbai Police added.

 

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie govt claims
Schools

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie Punjab Govt claims

From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now
Himachal

Shimla: From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now

NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader's number
Punjab

Punjabi NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader's number

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky

Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors
Features

Punjab: Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting
Features

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting

Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village
Punjab

Fugitive Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village; taken to Assam's Dibrugarh jail

2022 'fifth warmest year' on record
Nation

2022 'fifth warmest year' on record

India set to surpass China as world's most populous nation this month: UN

India set to surpass China as world's most populous nation this month: UN

India's population is projected to stabilise after the year ...

Will not waste Council's time in responding to such mischievous remarks: Indian's reply after Pakistan raises Kashmir issue at UN

Will not waste Council's time in responding to such mischievous remarks: India's reply after Pakistan raises Kashmir issue at UN

NIA conducts raids against PFI cadres in Punjab's Ludhiana, UP, Bihar, Goa

NIA conducts raids against PFI cadres in Punjab's Ludhiana, UP, Bihar, Goa

The places being searched by the NIA include 12 in Bihar, tw...

Income tax raid held on Jalandhar pastor's house, other places

Income tax raid held at Jalandhar pastor's house, other places

Raids were held at 10-15 locations linked with the church, i...

Supreme Court issues notice to NCT of Delhi on women wrestlers' petition and posts it for Friday

Supreme Court issues notice to NCT of Delhi on women wrestlers’ petition and posts it for Friday

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal tells a Bench led by CJI DY Chan...


Fire destroys goods in Indira Colony house

Fire destroys goods in Indira Colony house

SGPC lawyers' panel meets Amritpal Singh's kin

120-gm heroin seized, one arrested

Two booked for molesting woman

2 illegal constructions demolished

Centre firm on disinvestment, Bathinda HIL staffers in a fix

Centre firm on disinvestment, Bathinda HIL staffers in a fix

Killing averted, 2 gangsters held

Four new dog-catching vans to give more teeth to MC staff

Four new dog-catching vans to give more teeth to MC staff

SDM-led team to look for lapses at meat plant today

Boy stabbed in Sec 25, three juveniles nabbed

Five POs land in police net

Vend selling booze from residential units shuts

Ahead of poll, AAP councillor joins BJP

Ahead of poll, AAP councillor joins BJP

Extend welfare schemes to all 13L workers: Kejriwal to labour officials

39-yr-old man beaten to death, two arrested

Income tax raid held on Jalandhar pastor's house, other places

Income tax raid held at Jalandhar pastor's house, other places

Sanitary workers threaten to stop work if demands not met

4 hurt as fight breaks out in Kapurthala gurdwara

Jalandhar byelection: Nomination withdrawal over, 19 left in fray

19 candidates allotted symbols

34 government depts owe ~250 cr to PSPCL

34 government depts owe Rs 250 cr to PSPCL

MC's anti-rabies drive remains a non-starter

Smart City Advisory Forum meet dwells on Buddha Nullah pollution

CM honours12 medallists from dist

Illegal sex determination centre busted

Two friends found dead near bus stand

Two friends found dead near bus stand

Truck rams into 3 cars in Bhadson

e-vehicle shuttle service for girls soon, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Man held for 'strangulating' wife over marital dispute

In-laws arrested for abetting suicide