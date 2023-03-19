Actress Dalljiet Kaur posts pictures of her wedding festivities

ANI

Television actor Dalljiet Kaur tied the knot with her fiancee Nikhil Patel on Saturday. For the D-day celebrations, Dalljiet chose a light-coloured lehenga. She added vibrancy to the bridal look by selecting a red dupatta. Nikhil wore colour-coordinated sherwani. The married couple were all smiles for the shutterbugs.

In February 2023, Dalljiet made her relationship with Nikhil Instagram official. "The stars aligned and fate played a part in bringing our hearts and souls together. Our journey to forever starts now. A new life, a new country, a new beginning. Together. It is written #DalNikTake2," she wrote.

Dalljiet will be moving base to Nairobi, Kenya after her wedding with her son Jaydon. Jaydon was born to Dalljiet and actor Shalin Bhanot in 2014. in 2015, Dalljiet filed for divorce after accusing Shalin of domestic violence. If reports are to be believed, Dalljiet's fiance Nikhil has two daughters, thirteen-year-old Aariyana and eight-year-old Aanika from his previous marriage. Dalljiet met Nikhil at a party in Dubai and the duo got engaged in January in Nepal.