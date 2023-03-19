Actress Dalljiet Kaur posts pictures of her wedding festivities

Television actor Dalljiet Kaur tied the knot with her fiancee Nikhil Patel on Saturday. For the D-day celebrations, Dalljiet chose a light-coloured lehenga. She added vibrancy to the bridal look by selecting a red dupatta. Nikhil wore colour-coordinated sherwani. The married couple were all smiles for the shutterbugs.
In February 2023, Dalljiet made her relationship with Nikhil Instagram official. "The stars aligned and fate played a part in bringing our hearts and souls together. Our journey to forever starts now. A new life, a new country, a new beginning. Together. It is written #DalNikTake2," she wrote.
Dalljiet will be moving base to Nairobi, Kenya after her wedding with her son Jaydon. Jaydon was born to Dalljiet and actor Shalin Bhanot in 2014. in 2015, Dalljiet filed for divorce after accusing Shalin of domestic violence. If reports are to be believed, Dalljiet's fiance Nikhil has two daughters, thirteen-year-old Aariyana and eight-year-old Aanika from his previous marriage. Dalljiet met Nikhil at a party in Dubai and the duo got engaged in January in Nepal.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh declared fugitive, massive search operation on to nab him
78 of ‘Waris Punjab De’ arrested so far, while several other...
Amritpal Singh’s ‘close aide and financer’ Daljeet Singh Kalsi arrested: Sources
Security enhanced across the state as the Khalistani sympath...
Sidhu Moosewala’s first death anniversary today; tight security arrangements in place
The late singer's statue, his favourite 5911 tractor, and hi...
Some former judges in anti-India gang: Rijiju
Questions SC order on panel for CEC appointment