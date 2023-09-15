Actress Elisha Mayor to be seen in crime thriller Kaala

Every complex story needs an unabashed spirit and in Disney+ Hotstar’s upcoming crime thriller, Kaala, it is that of Aaloka, played by the talented Elisha Mayor. From understanding the twisted nuances and emotions of the story to navigating through plot twists while keeping her character in check, Elisha gives us insight into Aaloka’s fiery world in Kaala.

Elisha says, “In a show that digs into the dark world of crime and black money, Aaloka’s innocence brings an emotional angle to the fast-paced thriller. Her wild spirit and fearlessness to go after what she thinks is right in any situation is inspiring. Even when her world crumbles, her spirit pushes her to seek answers and fight back.”

About collaborating with the filmmaker Bejoy Nambiar, Elisha says, “It was an enjoyable and memorable experience for me. I am extremely grateful for that.”