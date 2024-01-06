Actress Glynis Johns dies at 100

English actress Glynis Johns, who played the daffy suffragette mother Mrs Banks in the classic film Mary Poppins, passed away on Thursday at an assisted living home in Los Angeles, her manager Mitch Clem confirmed. She was 100.
Clem said in a statement, “Glynis powered her way through life with intelligence, wit, and a love for performance, affecting millions of lives.”
“She entered my life early in my career and set a very high bar on how to navigate this industry with grace, class, and truth. Your own truth. Her light shone very brightly for 100 years.
“She had a wit that could stop you in your tracks powered by a heart that loved deeply and purely. Today is a sombre day for Hollywood. Not only do we mourn the passing of our dear Glynis, but we mourn the end of the golden age of Hollywood,” the statement said.
Johns won a Tony for her role as Desiree Armfeldt in the original Broadway production of Stephen Sondheim’s A Little Night Music, introducing the song Send in the Clowns, written for her by Sondheim.
