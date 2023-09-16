Actress Huma Qureshi turns author with the book Zeba

Actress Huma Qureshi is now an author. On Friday, she announced her debut novel titled Zeba An Accidental Superhero. Taking to Instagram, Huma wrote, “Finally the cat is out of the bag! Super-excited to share the announcement of my debut novel: Zeba - An Accidental Superhero with @harpercollins… Been working on this for the past two years and everyone around me knows how much this means to me. Book out in December 2023 . Comments below will be seen as a vote of interest to buy the book.” Huma said that her novel is ‘deeply personal’.
“I have learnt that accepting who you are, with all your quirks and uniqueness, is the most empowering journey one can embark on. We live in a world that needs diversity, and every individual’s story is a piece of that beautiful mosaic. Stories of fierce women are not just the need of the hour; they are the timeless tales that inspire. We need these stories to remind ourselves that we too can be the heroes of our own lives. This novel is deeply personal and puts out there the most unfiltered version of me,” she added.
