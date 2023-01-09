Actress Jasmin Bhasin will soon be seen in singer Sanam Puri’s song titled ‘Kya Karoon’

Actress Jasmin Bhasin, who is basking in the success of her Punjabi film Honeymoon, will soon be seen in singer Sanam Puri’s song titled Kya Karoon.
On Saturday, Sanam took to Instagram and shared the update. The track is written and composed by Jaani. Arvindr Khaira has directed the song’s video.
Jasmin rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss 14. Prior to the reality show, she was known for featuring in TV soaps like Dil Se Dil Tak and Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji.
After coming out of the Bigg Boss, she appeared in several music videos and Punjabi films.
On the other hand, Sanam is mainly known for singing unplugged versions of old Bollywood songs. He came up with his own ‘Sanam Band’ with his four friends. ‘Sanam Band’ started flourishing after they were invited to perform for the YouTube FanFest in 2015.
