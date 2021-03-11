Actress Jyoti Saxena enjoys a vacation in Paris

Actress Jyoti Saxena has ticked off her bucket-list, as she is seen enjoying her little getaway in Paris. Jyoti recently posted pictures with a glimpse of the Eiffel Tower in the backdrop.
Jyoti Saxena, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media, is seen in a red mini-layered dress that has small flowers printed over it. She is also donning a red beret!
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Russia detains IS suicide bomber plotting terrorist attack in India
The detained was recruited by one of the IS leaders as a sui...
Supreme Court stays all proceedings in rape case against BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain
The top court granted liberty to the complainant woman to ap...
Manish Sisodia claims BJP approached him with an offer to close all cases against him if he joined their party
Says won't bow down before conspirators and corrupt people
Hundreds of farmers reach Delhi to take part in ‘mahapanchayat’
SKM leaders claim that at some locations farmers are being s...
Chandigarh court sentences youth to 30 years’ rigorous imprisonment for sodomy
Also imposes a fine of Rs 1 lakh on him