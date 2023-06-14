Actress Kiara Advani pens long note for her fans as she completes 9 years in Bollywood

Tribune Web Desk

Kiara Advani, one of the leading actresses of Bollywood, has completed nine years in the entertainment industry. Following her debut in the movie “Fugly” (2014), Kiara has given a series of super hit blockbusters.

On Tuesday, the actress posted a handwritten note on Instagram for her fans and “well-wishers” to thank them for their love. “To my dearest well wishers, I thank you from the bottom of my heart for supporting me and giving me so much love through these 9 years.. This journey would not be the same without each one of you. I am grateful that I got the chance to be a part of your family and lives. Thankyou for having my back through all my ups and downs and making me the person and actor I am today. 9 years and it feels like its only just begun. With gratitude in my heart and dreams in my eyes I look forward to the journey ahead together, to entertain you and give you all the happiness I can through my work.. to continue to learn and grow with you by my side. With love, always, Kiara Advani,” the note read.

The actress signed off the note as ‘your ki’. As she posted the note on Intagram, it gathered praise from several celebrities.

Shraddha Kapoor wrote, “Woohooooo!!! Keep slaying.”

A fan wrote, “9 years of not only being a successful actor but being a successful person inside out. Idek how to describe what I’m feeling rn after reading your letter for us. We love u so much.”

Kiara’s 9-year journey in Bollywood has been rewarding. The actress rose to fame after portraying Sakshi in “MS Dhoni: An Untold Story”, but her breakthrough role of Preeti Sikka in the movie “Kabir Singh” was a significant turning point in her professional life. After playing this role, Kiara joined the list of the most in-demand actors and appeared in films like “Laxmi,” “Good News” and “Bhool Bhulaiya 2”.

Kiara’s on-screen chemistry with Siddharth Kapoor in the film “Shershah” sparked an intense bond between the both in real life. With these diverse and significant roles, the actress not only showcased her versatility but also succeeded to superstardom, joining the top actors of the industry in a commendable amount of time.

Kiara is now busy promoting her upcoming movie “Satya Prem Ki Katha” along with her co-star Kartik Aryan.